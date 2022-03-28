v0.1.1 Update - UI and Weapon Improvements

Hello.
The Bow performance has been improved and the inventory UI has been changed.
About v0.1.2 update.
Gameplay
The tree growing event has been added.
Player
When parry a projectile, It's color will be changed now.
Weapons
The Bow has been renewed.
- Increase Attack Speed
- Special Attack: Shoots arrows with a parabola -> Shoots arrows that bounce off the wall
- Overload: Shoots 3 arrows -> Holds the attack key to rapidly shoot arrows
- Gauntlet's Overload has been changed.
- Overload: Added an effect that increases Attack when avoiding enemy attacks with dash during overload
- The Spear's Special Attack control has been improved. (Maybe?)
- The Spear's Overload has been changed.
- Overload: stab fastly -> short dash in the direction
Totems
The range and speed of bubbles fired with the Bubble Gun are now proportional to the original projectile.
UI
The design of the Inventory has been changed.
Added Status tab in the Inventory. (Temporary)
The position and size of the purpose UI displayed during the tutorial has been changed.
