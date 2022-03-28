 Skip to content

Nightmare: The Lunatic update for 28 March 2022

v0.1.1 Update - UI and Weapon Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 8450927 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello.

The Bow performance has been improved and the inventory UI has been changed.

About v0.1.2 update.

  • Gameplay

  • The tree growing event has been added.

  • Player

  • When parry a projectile, It's color will be changed now.

  • Weapons

  • The Bow has been renewed.

  • Increase Attack Speed
  • Special Attack: Shoots arrows with a parabola -> Shoots arrows that bounce off the wall
  • Overload: Shoots 3 arrows -> Holds the attack key to rapidly shoot arrows
  • Gauntlet's Overload has been changed.
  • Overload: Added an effect that increases Attack when avoiding enemy attacks with dash during overload
  • The Spear's Special Attack control has been improved. (Maybe?)
  • The Spear's Overload has been changed.
  • Overload: stab fastly -> short dash in the direction

  • Totems

  • The range and speed of bubbles fired with the Bubble Gun are now proportional to the original projectile.

  • UI

  • The design of the Inventory has been changed.

  • Added Status tab in the Inventory. (Temporary)

  • The position and size of the purpose UI displayed during the tutorial has been changed.

Thank you.

