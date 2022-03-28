Patch 0.5, the Pathfinding path, available now!

Patch 0.5 features a brand new pathfinding system. Some things see some reworking, while other things see some upgrading.
Patch 0.5
General
- New pathfinding system (faster, better and more flexible)
- Added prompts, characters now ask for permission when buying work plots
- Increased max zoom distance
- Improved behavior when camera pans to a character
- Added new thoughts
God Powers
- Changed Sense of Urgency into an over time effect
- Added Chatterbox god power, similar to Sense of Urgency but for social
Visuals
- Updated terrain edit visuals (block markers when building/removing terrain)
- Now shows people beliefs if the god power panel is open
- Added floating text for sleep & nature needs
- Procedures (e.g. oven when baking bread) now always display their progress
GUI
- Added Feelings to the Status bar, you can now see min/max/avg/median happiness/mood
- The workplaces tooltip in the status bar now shows employees, in addition to jobs
- Stats and record GUIs are now easier to read
Performance
- Increased performance for character behavior in large towns
Audio
- Added a bunch of character sound effects
- Added some world & GUI sound effects
Bugs
- Fixed an issue where sometimes a tile in the river would falsely be marked as flat ground
- Fixed a rare issue where one character would sneak in an interaction with another character in the middle of doing something
- Fixed a number of small, rare issues that could cause a crash (animals mating at the exact same time a plot is deleted etc)
- People can no longer get stuck midair
