A Game of Humans update for 28 March 2022

Patch 0.5, the Pathfinding path, available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 8450895 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.5 features a brand new pathfinding system. Some things see some reworking, while other things see some upgrading.

Patch 0.5

General
  • New pathfinding system (faster, better and more flexible)
  • Added prompts, characters now ask for permission when buying work plots
  • Increased max zoom distance
  • Improved behavior when camera pans to a character
  • Added new thoughts
God Powers
  • Changed Sense of Urgency into an over time effect
  • Added Chatterbox god power, similar to Sense of Urgency but for social
Visuals
  • Updated terrain edit visuals (block markers when building/removing terrain)
  • Now shows people beliefs if the god power panel is open
  • Added floating text for sleep & nature needs
  • Procedures (e.g. oven when baking bread) now always display their progress
GUI
  • Added Feelings to the Status bar, you can now see min/max/avg/median happiness/mood
  • The workplaces tooltip in the status bar now shows employees, in addition to jobs
  • Stats and record GUIs are now easier to read
Performance
  • Increased performance for character behavior in large towns
Audio
  • Added a bunch of character sound effects
  • Added some world & GUI sound effects
Bugs
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes a tile in the river would falsely be marked as flat ground
  • Fixed a rare issue where one character would sneak in an interaction with another character in the middle of doing something
  • Fixed a number of small, rare issues that could cause a crash (animals mating at the exact same time a plot is deleted etc)
  • People can no longer get stuck midair

