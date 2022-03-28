Update 1.19: Indicator of camouflage

Dear operators,
1.19 is online. This update add an indicator of camouflage on HUD indicates the player character's visibility.
Best regards,
Helios
[CHANGELOG]
- Add: Indicator of camouflage on HUD indicates the player character's visibility
- Add: Option difficulty - No indicator of camouflage
- Add: Tutorials of Indicator of camouflage
- Add: Patches - Turkish flag + camo version
- Fix: Camera might not update correctly in operator editor
- Fix: Camera might not have correct altitude of female soldier in operator editor
- Fix: Undesirable patches on operators in main menu
Changed files in this update