Black One Blood Brothers update for 28 March 2022

Update 1.19: Indicator of camouflage

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

1.19 is online. This update add an indicator of camouflage on HUD indicates the player character's visibility.

Best regards,
Helios

[CHANGELOG]

  • Add: Indicator of camouflage on HUD indicates the player character's visibility
  • Add: Option difficulty - No indicator of camouflage
  • Add: Tutorials of Indicator of camouflage
  • Add: Patches - Turkish flag + camo version
  • Fix: Camera might not update correctly in operator editor
  • Fix: Camera might not have correct altitude of female soldier in operator editor
  • Fix: Undesirable patches on operators in main menu

