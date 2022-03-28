Version 4.3.9, Anomalies & Hypotheses

Dev Notes
- Version 5 continues production, and it is accelerating quickly. I can now be pretty sure that it will be ready sometime in the second quarter of this year! Until it is released, you will keep on getting monthly updates, with everything we’ve added to Acts I-IV.
- MVP of this build is Lubbio, for producing some really very beautiful remasters of his previous work. Honorable mention also to MayaFae, for extending her contributions into the realm of splash art!
Features
- Dynamic: Young Malice wants to help with one of Malagar’s experiments (Dreamweaver choice, collab with Mattrex).
- Fate: Sabetha & Inej’s protean fate (collab with Null).
- Art: Chanwe’s change of faith, remastered (Lubbio).
- Art: Marie-Anne’s reunion with Sebastian, remastered (Lubbio).
- Art: Marie-Anne’s tale, remastered (Lubbio).
- Art: Mina’s forced scenes, remastered (three variants, Lubbio).
- Art: Sabetha and Inej’s shared speaking emote (Irrelevant Art).
- Art: The infernal preparation for the assault on Pale Rock (MayaFae).
- Art: The protean preparation for the assault on Pale Rock (MayaFae).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Malagar (Amon Ra).
- Animation: Revised and expanded idle animations for Zizeryx (Amon Ra).
- Voice: Adeline’s conversations about herself (Act V only, Marina Montague).
- Voice: Several retakes for Maelys’s plan to fix everything (Catkit).
- Voice: Maelys’s part in Darja’s visit (Catkit).
- Voice: Maelys’s part in Marie-Anne’s visit (Catkit).
- Voice: Rhyll’s part in the followup to Valzira’s fate (GreyScale).
- Translation: Brazilian Portuguese, interface and up to the end of Act I (raptureDream).
- Translation: Improved UI for languages that don’t use the Roman alphabet (Holo & Tosk).
Tweaks
- Ziz’s animations are temporarily uncensored, whilst we await the delivery of a new censor bar.
- Game credits have been updated.
Fixes
- Maelys will no longer stand in front of her own CGs during her severance.
- Partially completed Spanish translation files have been removed, to prevent blank lines of text.
- Viewing Marie-Anne’s ‘Down Boy’ scene in Act IV no longer gives you the urge for walkies outside your lair.
- Descriptors for Treasure are more consistent, and update more consistently.
- Various adjustments to dialogue, to align with voice recording.
- And everything found during our playtest. Thank you, playtesters!
