- Fixed an issue where some turrets would not turn on if 2 house areas where overlapping each other
- Made entering house more reliable. Previously if the center of the house had items it would usually prevent players from entering. Now it tries 9 different locations inside the house before giving up
- Turrets now show how much energy they require when hovering a mouse over them
- House upgrade screen now shows how much each upgrade adds to total energy output
- Fixed a bug where in some instances the turrets gun spawned at the root of the model and not in it's intended place
- Fixed a bug where in some scenarios you could not get items out from crafting inventory
- Adjusted the arena turret range to not shoot people that are inside the arena
- Electricity transmitter now adds passive +30 electricity as temporary buff before more ways to generate electricity are added
- Lowered turret electricity requirement from 30 to 25. A low turret max capacity should encourage players to position their turrets in center of their property to protect their property and not to shoot people just passing by
- Fireplaces are now removed when dismantling the house
- Fixed player getting stuck behind the containers. See GitHub issue #200
Longvinter update for 28 March 2022
Small bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
