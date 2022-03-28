 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 28 March 2022

Small bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where some turrets would not turn on if 2 house areas where overlapping each other
  • Made entering house more reliable. Previously if the center of the house had items it would usually prevent players from entering. Now it tries 9 different locations inside the house before giving up
  • Turrets now show how much energy they require when hovering a mouse over them
  • House upgrade screen now shows how much each upgrade adds to total energy output
  • Fixed a bug where in some instances the turrets gun spawned at the root of the model and not in it's intended place
  • Fixed a bug where in some scenarios you could not get items out from crafting inventory
  • Adjusted the arena turret range to not shoot people that are inside the arena
  • Electricity transmitter now adds passive +30 electricity as temporary buff before more ways to generate electricity are added
  • Lowered turret electricity requirement from 30 to 25. A low turret max capacity should encourage players to position their turrets in center of their property to protect their property and not to shoot people just passing by
  • Fireplaces are now removed when dismantling the house
  • Fixed player getting stuck behind the containers. See GitHub issue #200

