Tank Force update for 28 March 2022

4.70 Update

Build 8450134 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

4.70 Update

  • User friendly changes with connection issues during the battle
  • Simplified battles for beginners
  • New effects on the Kjerag Plateau and Bear Creek maps
  • Added new profile levels, new rewards and titles to them
  • Added tracks effects behind tanks
  • Optimization of the hangar
  • Fixed problems with the invite to the clan window
  • New clan icons/Reward rebalancing/New premium vehicles (will be available later when all platforms are updated)
  • Lots of other fixes

