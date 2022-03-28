4.70 Update
- User friendly changes with connection issues during the battle
- Simplified battles for beginners
- New effects on the Kjerag Plateau and Bear Creek maps
- Added new profile levels, new rewards and titles to them
- Added tracks effects behind tanks
- Optimization of the hangar
- Fixed problems with the invite to the clan window
- New clan icons/Reward rebalancing/New premium vehicles (will be available later when all platforms are updated)
- Lots of other fixes
