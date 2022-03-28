Version 0.9 Released!

Hello everyone!
0.8 was meant to be the final one, but we are releasing another to address few issues.
- Added Safe Mode to override graphics settings
- Added new piece red cup.
- Added new piece bowling balls.
- Added "Hide" text to quick overlay.
- Engine upgrade.
- Removed UI Scaling settings and made it automatic.
- Fixed typos in the menu
- Fixed quick overlay not reflecting key changes.
- Fixed DSR related resolution issues.
Also, we are planning to leave Early Access soon like we said in the previous release!
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update