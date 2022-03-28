 Skip to content

Domino Simulator update for 28 March 2022

Version 0.9 Released!

Hello everyone!
0.8 was meant to be the final one, but we are releasing another to address few issues.

  • Added Safe Mode to override graphics settings
  • Added new piece red cup.
  • Added new piece bowling balls.
  • Added "Hide" text to quick overlay.
  • Engine upgrade.
  • Removed UI Scaling settings and made it automatic.
  • Fixed typos in the menu
  • Fixed quick overlay not reflecting key changes.
  • Fixed DSR related resolution issues.

Also, we are planning to leave Early Access soon like we said in the previous release!

Enjoy!

