Welcome to a new week with more updates! Here's is what the newest update includes:
- Added a hint feature. It becomes available in the gallery after you have more than 6 unique deaths. Also, on repeated death dialogue you can now ask the sage for help if you have enough deaths under your belt. (These hints should be relevant to what you already saw or didn’t see. Let us know if you find some inconsistencies )
- The save game disappearing bug should be gone now.
- After you reach a milestone in the plot progress the game will give you a message that now is a good time to start from the beginning again. (In case players are loading the game after death instead of clicking start)
- Added a precaution to prevent accidental skipping of unseen text
- Increased number of deaths required for sublimation from 10 to 12
- Added sprites to the part where Vyn is confronting Ilar about the missing letter
- Fixed a few typos
- Fixed typo in the code which crashed the game sometimes when you talk with Ilar on the stairs
- Fixed overlapping sprites
- Fixed a scene unlocking in the gallery at the very start of the game
- Tweaked some variables not triggering correctly
- Fixed issue with Sanguine Sage dialogue not triggering correctly
- Last sage talk and journal related achievements should now trigger properly
Keep on reporting and thanks to everyone who already left a review! We reached to super important milestone of 10 reviews just before the weekend! <3
