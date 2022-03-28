 Skip to content

Amnesiac Adventurer update for 28 March 2022

Update 1.0.2 Notes

Update 1.0.2 Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • If there appears to be a single color used for buttons and levers, you will not be asked which color it will be and will use it with the respective color immediately.
  • Fixed levels from 2-1 and onward playing the same music. They will play different tracks from now on.
  • Fixed loading files saved in intermission levels resulting in the previous level being loaded instead. Any save files affected by this will not be fixed and should be overwritten by new ones.
  • Reduced pause button cooldown when opening and closing the pause menu.

Changed files in this update

Amnesiac Adventure Content Depot 1781061
