Pizza Possum is finally here! It’s short, it’s sweet, it’s mischievous and it’s bringing that local co-op chaos.

So it’s time to embrace your inner possum and scream your way through the village, playing a steady game of hide, seek and eat as you maneuver past the dog guards.

How high will you climb your personal high score? Will you manage to steal all of Bella Chonki’s crowns? We look forward to finding out!