New Organization (Vortex), New Class (Aristocrat) and about a 100+ new cards.

This is a big update both in size and scope. The main highlights are a new playable Organization (Vortex) and a new playable class for expert players (Aristocrat). You'll find about 100 new cards, including Equipment, expansions of various skills (and 16 new Legendary Contacts to collect in the Ancient Ruins expansion). Lots of cool stuff, so let's dive in, in a more visual format...
Patch Notes - 28/03 # 1.037.1
New Content (Base game)
- Added a new Organization (Vortex) and their associated cards. Vortex bonus is Nobility, and either Telepathy (House Jethal), Conjuration (House Nargath), or Seduction (House Aedorr).
- Added new playable class (Aristocrat) and their assorted cards. (Aristocrat has the Courtier, Liege & Advisor specializations).
- Added about 100 new cards. (About 40 Equipment cards & 60 new additions mainly across Nobility, Seduction, Conjuration & Telepathy skills.
- Added 5 new Pregenerated characters.
New Content (Ancients Ruins Expansion)
- Added 16 new Legendary Contacts that can only be found by exploring certain corners of the world.
Bugfixes
- Clearing the Starting Kit while viewing Attributes/Overview will refresh their contents.
- After patch 1.035.9, it was possible (in some instances) to move in the overworld while the encounter message is displayed.
- Fixed an issue with the Gauntlet "Quest" modes starting at Stage 1. Quest will run from Stage 1 to 3, Heroic Quest from 3 to 6, Epic Quest 6 to 9, Legendary Quest 9 to 12, and Demigod Quest 12 to 15.
- Allies with the "Trap" type will no longer count as "Living."
- Drain Soul effect was skipped if the Enemy's death was due to Destroy effect instead of Damage.
QoL Additions / Improvements / Changes
- You can discard your entire hand using Ctrl+Alt+D. This won't trigger any of the Discard effects. Also, certain cards can't be discarded (i.e., Cards with Unravel, Fleeting, Malady, Cursed, etc.)
- Ascension to Ironman+ will start the PC at a Stage equal to their level.
- Optimized Player's Handbook and Enemy Compendium.
- Optimized the loading times of the Expertise sets previewer.
- Minor tweaks in older cards to accommodate better the new content.
Modding Related
- New Game Mode setting: StartingStageScalesToPCLevel:true/false. (This setting overrides "StartingStage":x and should only be used in Endless modes with an unrealistically high "StagesToCompleteTheRun":x, ie. 1000.)
- New Perk Reward: ModifyEffectControlIfLevel:x, increases or decreases the level range of Control actions.
- Deprecated Game Mode setting: "OverrideNextAscensionStartingStage". [Gauntlet modes should have their own 'StartingStage' property. ie. "StartingStage":7, "StagesToCompleteTheRun":9, will create a 3 stages run (stages 7,8,9).]
