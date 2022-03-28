Patch Notes - v0.801 03/28/2022

0.801 - 03/28/2022
Known Bugs:
- There’s an Inventory Loading bug that can cause a character to load a different character’s inventory. I haven’t been able to replicate it and find the source but I will keep hunting!
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed several Inventory bugs that could lead to Load errors.
- Fixed bug that allowed player to add items to Trader from anywhere.
- Fixed cinematic camera bug.
- Trader bug fixes.
- Spell Indicators on non-aug abilities should now save/load properly.
- Various hotkey bar bug fixes.
- Mutually Exclusive Augments should properly exclude each other now.
- Master Audio Volume bug fixed.
Improvements:
- The shift key will now move items back and forth between storage inventory and player inventory when at the storage guy.
- The alt key now moves items back and forth between Trader and player.
- Trader generates more error messages to help give feedback on incorrect trade inputs.
- Audio Settings UI updated.
Changed files in this update