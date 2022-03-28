 Skip to content

Ash & Rust Playtest update for 28 March 2022

Patch Notes - v0.801 03/28/2022

Last edited by Wendy

0.801 - 03/28/2022
Known Bugs:

  • There’s an Inventory Loading bug that can cause a character to load a different character’s inventory. I haven’t been able to replicate it and find the source but I will keep hunting!

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed several Inventory bugs that could lead to Load errors.
  • Fixed bug that allowed player to add items to Trader from anywhere.
  • Fixed cinematic camera bug.
  • Trader bug fixes.
  • Spell Indicators on non-aug abilities should now save/load properly.
  • Various hotkey bar bug fixes.
  • Mutually Exclusive Augments should properly exclude each other now.
  • Master Audio Volume bug fixed.

Improvements:

  • The shift key will now move items back and forth between storage inventory and player inventory when at the storage guy.
  • The alt key now moves items back and forth between Trader and player.
  • Trader generates more error messages to help give feedback on incorrect trade inputs.
  • Audio Settings UI updated.

