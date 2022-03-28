3.0.9 version is up

Dear players.
- We changed the game screen to be full screen support.
- Also we changed the game to support x86 and not must x86_64 bit.
- Improved game UI, speed and stability.
Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.
Fixed reported issues and continued to improve Artificial intelligence.
We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...
Your support is important to us to continue developing.
Thank you,
iGindis Team
Changed files in this update