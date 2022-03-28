 Skip to content

World Empire 2027 update for 28 March 2022

3.0.9 version is up

  • We changed the game screen to be full screen support.
  • Also we changed the game to support x86 and not must x86_64 bit.
  • Improved game UI, speed and stability.
    Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.‎
     Fixed reported issues and continued to improve Artificial intelligence.

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...‎
Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎
Thank you,‎
iGindis Team

