+ Improvements for video player, File loader and characters hairs

I have made by your requests:
-
Updated all DLC's with characters. Improved hairs quality.
-
File loader improvements:
-Fixed AssetLoaderContext.LoadedTextures registration bug.
-Fixed sRGB Colors/Textures loading.
-Fixed FBX and OBJ Metallic/Smoothness Textures creation.
-Fixed OBJ MTL color parsing issue.
-Fixed AssetUnloader Id serialization bug.
-Fixed AssetUnloader creation bug.
-Fixed AssetLoaderOptions.MergeVertices bug.
-Added FBX Lights Range.
-Added FBX 3dsMax Materials Offset and Tiling loading.
-
YouTube video player update:
-Changed default quality on windows to work with Windows 11 (this fix the main issue of videos not playing in windows 11) - This was a windows issue, the vp8, vp9 codecs is not working correctly on recent windows 11 release.
Changed files in this update