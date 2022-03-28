 Skip to content

Clip maker update for 28 March 2022

+ Improvements for video player, File loader and characters hairs

Last edited by Wendy

I have made by your requests:

  • Updated all DLC's with characters. Improved hairs quality.

  • File loader improvements:
    -Fixed AssetLoaderContext.LoadedTextures registration bug.
    -Fixed sRGB Colors/Textures loading.
    -Fixed FBX and OBJ Metallic/Smoothness Textures creation.
    -Fixed OBJ MTL color parsing issue.
    -Fixed AssetUnloader Id serialization bug.
    -Fixed AssetUnloader creation bug.
    -Fixed AssetLoaderOptions.MergeVertices bug.
    -Added FBX Lights Range.
    -Added FBX 3dsMax Materials Offset and Tiling loading.

  • YouTube video player update:
    -Changed default quality on windows to work with Windows 11 (this fix the main issue of videos not playing in windows 11) - This was a windows issue, the vp8, vp9 codecs is not working correctly on recent windows 11 release.

