Version 1.2.3
Warning: the current version of the game is flawed, and the game is not perfect [it will be updated once or twice a week]
Developer:
The game is not yet perfect and is still in production. I wanted to enter the preemptive experience mode, but it was accidentally released completely. Therefore, I apologize to all players.
Therefore, the game will be updated once or twice a week and improved in the player's feedback.
Fixed
- Bad file problem
- Optimized loading carton
- The flashlight is dark
- Fixed the bug that the UI menu cannot adjust the image quality
- Optimize and improve the game frame rate, but there are still some jams.
(if it is still a card, you can reduce the resolution and adjust it to windowing)
- Fixed the bug that the door cannot be opened when reading files
Updated
- Adjustment of game scene model (New)
- The problem of game light and shadow tone (New)
- Game Guide (New)
- Flashlight brightness adjustment (New)
- Level battery increase (New)
Next update notice
- Add scene doorplates and various small objects that fit the Shanghai style of the Republic of China
- Adjust the candle light source of the following levels
- Optimize the game
- Optimize in-game guidance
There is a problem with this version
- The game is not yet perfect, and the in-game guidance may be confused about the plot and play.
(let's go to the next floor to find the key)
- The game AI is still under test, and the chase war will be added in the future version. Improve more experience.
- Game optimization needs to be strengthened
- The game improves the atmosphere of the level and lacks ghost models, actions and AI
- Lack of play, single play.
- Lack of visual stimulation.
- There are slight bugs in the UI interface and settings, and the UI is not beautified
- The light and shadow scene is abnormal and unreasonable.
- Less interactivity of the scene
- Abnormal scene lighting
The above problems (will be improved in the future version update)
To all players
Changed files in this update