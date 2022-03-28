 Skip to content

18层 update for 28 March 2022

1.2.3fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.2.3
Warning: the current version of the game is flawed, and the game is not perfect [it will be updated once or twice a week]
Developer:
The game is not yet perfect and is still in production. I wanted to enter the preemptive experience mode, but it was accidentally released completely. Therefore, I apologize to all players.
Therefore, the game will be updated once or twice a week and improved in the player's feedback.
Fixed

  1. Bad file problem
  2. Optimized loading carton
  3. The flashlight is dark
  4. Fixed the bug that the UI menu cannot adjust the image quality
  5. Optimize and improve the game frame rate, but there are still some jams.
    (if it is still a card, you can reduce the resolution and adjust it to windowing)
  6. Fixed the bug that the door cannot be opened when reading files
    Updated
  7. Adjustment of game scene model (New)
  8. The problem of game light and shadow tone (New)
  9. Game Guide (New)
  10. Flashlight brightness adjustment (New)
  11. Level battery increase (New)
    Next update notice
  12. Add scene doorplates and various small objects that fit the Shanghai style of the Republic of China
  13. Adjust the candle light source of the following levels
  14. Optimize the game
  15. Optimize in-game guidance
    There is a problem with this version
  16. The game is not yet perfect, and the in-game guidance may be confused about the plot and play.
    (let's go to the next floor to find the key)
  17. The game AI is still under test, and the chase war will be added in the future version. Improve more experience.
  18. Game optimization needs to be strengthened
  19. The game improves the atmosphere of the level and lacks ghost models, actions and AI
  20. Lack of play, single play.
  21. Lack of visual stimulation.
  22. There are slight bugs in the UI interface and settings, and the UI is not beautified
  23. The light and shadow scene is abnormal and unreasonable.
  24. Less interactivity of the scene
  25. Abnormal scene lighting
    The above problems (will be improved in the future version update)
    To all players

