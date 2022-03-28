 Skip to content

Action Taimanin update for 28 March 2022

[IMPORTANT] Known issue: Weekly Mission

Action Taimanin update for 28 March 2022

Patchnotes
Thank you for playing Action Taimanin.

In the Weekly Mission starting from Mar. 27th, 2022 15:00 (UTC), we've noticed an issue where the mission, from which Akiyama Rinko-exclusive weapon "Inocencia Blue" is acquirable, does not appear properly.

Accordingly, we have added the Weekly Mission as below, so please refer to this information when playing the game.
※ You can find the following mission in the "Campaign" icon of the lobby.

  • Period: until Apr. 3rd, 2022 14:59 (UTC)
  • Content: Complete Daily Quests 30 times
  • Reward: Akiyama Rinko-exclusive weapon "Inocencia Blue"

Thank you.

