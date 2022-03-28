[IMPORTANT] Known issue: Weekly Mission

Thank you for playing Action Taimanin.
In the Weekly Mission starting from Mar. 27th, 2022 15:00 (UTC), we've noticed an issue where the mission, from which Akiyama Rinko-exclusive weapon "Inocencia Blue" is acquirable, does not appear properly.
Accordingly, we have added the Weekly Mission as below, so please refer to this information when playing the game.
※ You can find the following mission in the "Campaign" icon of the lobby.
- Period: until Apr. 3rd, 2022 14:59 (UTC)
- Content: Complete Daily Quests 30 times
- Reward: Akiyama Rinko-exclusive weapon "Inocencia Blue"
Thank you.
