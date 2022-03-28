 Skip to content

3 CUSHION MASTERS update for 28 March 2022

v1.94

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. 고스트볼 추가
  2. 공 두께 인디게이터 확대
  3. 갤럭시 s7,s8 해상도 최적화
  4. 50도각 이상에서 쿠션 반발력 수정

