V-Skin 1.0.4

Highlights of this update:
Speech recognition system optimization
Hand tracking optimization
In addition, the following improvements and bug fixes have been made:
Fixed VRM character import parameter not grabbing properly
Correction of abnormal VRM setting value
Fixed a bug that caused the app to not work after deleting a character
If you have any questions, you can ask them on facebook and twitter:
https://www.facebook.com/QB-Maker-Studio-100179959159741
https://twitter.com/qb_makerstudio
@qb_makerstudio
Changed files in this update