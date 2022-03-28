 Skip to content

Paladin Duty - Knights and Blades update for 28 March 2022

Mac version released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MacOS version released.

The game was tested on MacOS Big Sur 11.6.1.

If anyone find any problem with the Mac version of this game, you can send me a message here or create a new post in the community game forum.

