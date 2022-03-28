 Skip to content

Baba Is You update for 28 March 2022

Build 464

Build 8448588

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Paper and Scissors! Note that once again levels using these are unuploadable until the update hits Switch
  • Fixed that silly lua error message you got in the level menus
  • Fixed the restart modhook for good, maybe?
  • Some work on background images resizing in stretched levels (not finished)
  • Fixed Museum not granting the "fully completed" star
  • Fixed a case where an object could be renamed in a way that caused bugs
  • ï and ë were swapped in the font
  • Fixed "X Write Word" parsing as "X Is Word"

Changed files in this update

