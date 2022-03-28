- Added Paper and Scissors! Note that once again levels using these are unuploadable until the update hits Switch
- Fixed that silly lua error message you got in the level menus
- Fixed the restart modhook for good, maybe?
- Some work on background images resizing in stretched levels (not finished)
- Fixed Museum not granting the "fully completed" star
- Fixed a case where an object could be renamed in a way that caused bugs
- ï and ë were swapped in the font
- Fixed "X Write Word" parsing as "X Is Word"
Baba Is You update for 28 March 2022
Build 464
Patchnotes via Steam Community
