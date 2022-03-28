 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Circuit: Laser Maze update for 28 March 2022

Update Notes 4/27/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8448412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update:
Slight redesign of levels 10 and 12, to bring the difficulty closer to the intended level.
Update:
Added floor tiles for module starting positions on levels 11 - 19, to allow for modules to be returned to their starting points.
Update:
Added the "Next Level" button to the in-game menu to avoid excessive load times when skipping a level. Replacing the previous "Resume Game" button.
Update:
Added a new "Resume Game" button to the top left corner of the in-game menu.
Bug:
Corrected the color of the energy field surrounding the endpoint of level 13.
Bug:
Remove horizontal rotation from T shaped redirecting modules on level 14.

Changed files in this update

Circuit: Laser Maze Content Depot 1870711
  • Loading history…
Circuit: Laser Maze Depot Windows Depot 1870712
  • Loading history…
Circuit: Laser Maze Linux Depot 1870713
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.