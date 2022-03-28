Update:
Slight redesign of levels 10 and 12, to bring the difficulty closer to the intended level.
Update:
Added floor tiles for module starting positions on levels 11 - 19, to allow for modules to be returned to their starting points.
Update:
Added the "Next Level" button to the in-game menu to avoid excessive load times when skipping a level. Replacing the previous "Resume Game" button.
Update:
Added a new "Resume Game" button to the top left corner of the in-game menu.
Bug:
Corrected the color of the energy field surrounding the endpoint of level 13.
Bug:
Remove horizontal rotation from T shaped redirecting modules on level 14.
Circuit: Laser Maze update for 28 March 2022
Update Notes 4/27/2022
Update:
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update