Version 0.3.6

⨭ Added
-
Nick will have another monologue.
-
A story phase “Stand off” added. This is where you’d choose to side with Aurora if you didn’t choose Cass. Of course, since I am working on Cass route first, the option to side with her will be disabled.
-
John the girl returns as a unique character. If you don’t remember her, exterminating rats in her apartment is the first quest you do in the game. She now has a unique portrait, and her quest arc will veer off the main story. The arc will trigger automatically once you reach a certain point in the main story. Once triggered though, it will veer off as a side quest arc.
↹ Changed
-
There are three large crates stacked together on section C. Those have some sort of LCD panels on them. Those will now blink.
-
A small bug fix with the story.
-
The social panel was all broken when you reach the end of content. Fixed.
-
Fixed a bug where Nick will continue to claim that Cass is nearby when trying to contact her via PMC after their first intercourse.
-
Fat has been removed from the walkthrough.
-
Section B elevator location was a bit … wrong. Corrected.
-
The Kitty cat sign on section B will now flash.
Changed files in this update