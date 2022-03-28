 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

IDF-ASD update for 28 March 2022

Fixed controller issue with missions 2 and 3

Share · View all patches · Build 8448055 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Issue with controls not getting bound correctly fixed. Bug was caused by not giving the binding operations enough time.

Changed files in this update

IDF-ASD_EarlyAccess_v1.0 Depot 1933572
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.