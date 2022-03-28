 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tap Ninja update for 28 March 2022

Tap Ninja v2.6.5 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 8447898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Retry button added in Challenge pause menu and End screen
● Fixed a bug where a Key was consumed for every restart on a just unlocked Challenge level
● Yet more Cloud saving/loading improvements
● Statistics for Time have been fixed

Changed files in this update

Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
  • Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
  • Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.