- Temporarily removed other melee swings, melee just does overhead swings until melee aim is implemented
- In Game UI adjustments (preparing for the clothing update)
- Another attempt at fixing the doors not showing the correct state
- Items spawned in the world now have collision (items dropped by players do not)
- New plants
- New collectibles
- New melee weapons
- Fixed items spawning inside player bases
- Fixed the repeat death animation 🤞
- Fixed death sound repeat
DeadPoly update for 27 March 2022
Patch 0.0.4a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
