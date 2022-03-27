 Skip to content

DeadPoly update for 27 March 2022

Patch 0.0.4a

Patch 0.0.4a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Temporarily removed other melee swings, melee just does overhead swings until melee aim is implemented
  • In Game UI adjustments (preparing for the clothing update)
  • Another attempt at fixing the doors not showing the correct state
  • Items spawned in the world now have collision (items dropped by players do not)
  • New plants
  • New collectibles
  • New melee weapons
  • Fixed items spawning inside player bases
  • Fixed the repeat death animation 🤞
  • Fixed death sound repeat

