 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dead Grid update for 27 March 2022

Hot Fix Patch 0.1.15

Share · View all patches · Build 8447850 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIXES

  • Not a Single Blister Fame (eliminate 100 undead) is now tracking progression, starting with this version.
  • Fixed unaware undead being spawned by Initiative while under the effect of Stay Alert and no remaining threat (red cards).
  • All body armor accessories such as Under, Military, Swat and Army armor have been rebalanced along with their unique variants due to broken stats causing 100% damage prevention on some of the higher conditions.
  • Merc mastery does not consume any reputation when using the respec feature despite having a reputation cost.
  • Fixed consumable repair items equipped on a merc not triggering the stated auto-repair mechanic when attacking with an almost broken melee weapon or shield.
  • Fixed a typo in Region Control details.

GAME CHANGES

  • Mission Oil Refinery is now available in the game and can be unlocked by completing mission PVPD. Discovering this mission also unlocks the 5th merc slot.
  • Removed locked military supplies from spawning on mission Dear Estelle, this was not intentional and does not fit the lore of the location.
  • Added elite enemies to spawn on mission Dear Estelle when playing over 5 repeats.
  • Adjusted the description of Gas Looter status effect to better explain the mechanic.
  • Skeleton minions can no longer be set on fire. This is intentional and was missing in the previous build causing a visual glitch.
  • Survivor hover over lore pop-up no longer overlaps their details, so both can be read at once.
  • Abilities which draw cards (loot) in hand now indicate drawn cards will be added to the overflow deck. Overflow deck is the deck of cards with a picture of a merc on the left side of your hand.
  • Improved the tool tip of the overflow deck to indicate the mechanic.

Thanks for the continuous feedback!

Changed files in this update

Dead Grid Depot 1533682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.