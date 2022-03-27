Hot Fix Patch 0.1.15

BUG FIXES
- Not a Single Blister Fame (eliminate 100 undead) is now tracking progression, starting with this version.
- Fixed unaware undead being spawned by Initiative while under the effect of Stay Alert and no remaining threat (red cards).
- All body armor accessories such as Under, Military, Swat and Army armor have been rebalanced along with their unique variants due to broken stats causing 100% damage prevention on some of the higher conditions.
- Merc mastery does not consume any reputation when using the respec feature despite having a reputation cost.
- Fixed consumable repair items equipped on a merc not triggering the stated auto-repair mechanic when attacking with an almost broken melee weapon or shield.
- Fixed a typo in Region Control details.
GAME CHANGES
- Mission Oil Refinery is now available in the game and can be unlocked by completing mission PVPD. Discovering this mission also unlocks the 5th merc slot.
- Removed locked military supplies from spawning on mission Dear Estelle, this was not intentional and does not fit the lore of the location.
- Added elite enemies to spawn on mission Dear Estelle when playing over 5 repeats.
- Adjusted the description of Gas Looter status effect to better explain the mechanic.
- Skeleton minions can no longer be set on fire. This is intentional and was missing in the previous build causing a visual glitch.
- Survivor hover over lore pop-up no longer overlaps their details, so both can be read at once.
- Abilities which draw cards (loot) in hand now indicate drawn cards will be added to the overflow deck. Overflow deck is the deck of cards with a picture of a merc on the left side of your hand.
- Improved the tool tip of the overflow deck to indicate the mechanic.
Thanks for the continuous feedback!
Changed files in this update