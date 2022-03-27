- Added invisible barriers around the map to prevent players from getting stuck/soft locked in tight spaces
- Bugfixes to snowball functionality
- Troopers no longer shoot at players they don't have a visual on
- Arrows will not travel through walls at specific angles anymore
- Added player invincibility frames following damage taken
- Rat spawning animations
- Fixed a bug with the gadget screen not displaying the propeller gadget in last build
- Aesthetic tweaks to the start-wave countdown
- Tutorial bugfixes
Hamster Blitz! update for 27 March 2022
v 0.3.1 Patch Notes
