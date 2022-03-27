 Skip to content

Hamster Blitz! update for 27 March 2022

v 0.3.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8447748 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added invisible barriers around the map to prevent players from getting stuck/soft locked in tight spaces
  • Bugfixes to snowball functionality
  • Troopers no longer shoot at players they don't have a visual on
  • Arrows will not travel through walls at specific angles anymore
  • Added player invincibility frames following damage taken
  • Rat spawning animations
  • Fixed a bug with the gadget screen not displaying the propeller gadget in last build
  • Aesthetic tweaks to the start-wave countdown
  • Tutorial bugfixes

