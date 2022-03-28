 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

OVR Toolkit update for 28 March 2022

Changelog for 28-03-2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8447576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

28-03-2022

Changes:

  • Battery remaining time should now be more accurate. (Added checking for seemingly incorrect values that OVR Toolkit has gathered. These changes will become noticeable after a full charge cycle has taken place)

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a memory leak caused by opening the Workshop viewer. (To select custom backgrounds, keyboards, etc.)
  • Fixed a crash when toggling on windows. (Due to a Windows service crashing and OVRT not handling this properly)
  • Fixed a saving issue where overlay size could become 'NaN', resulting in errors when reloading. Default size will now be used if overlay size can't be retrieved.
  • Fixed a 'Window not found' issue with fallback desktop captures after switching profile or on app startup.
  • Fixed 'Window not found' overlay appearing at incorrect resolution in some instances.
  • When a fallback desktop capture isn't found, it will now show 'Desktop name' instead of 'Window name' on the 'Window not found' display.

(Fallback desktop capture is used when trying to capture a monitor that isn't on the same GPU as the VR headset)

I remember saying something about "I won't be doing any changes for a while as I'm moving house!", but alas, here we are. I do get the keys in 3 days though! :)

Changed files in this update

OVR Toolkit Content Depot 1068821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.