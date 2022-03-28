Changelog for 28-03-2022

28-03-2022
Changes:
- Battery remaining time should now be more accurate. (Added checking for seemingly incorrect values that OVR Toolkit has gathered. These changes will become noticeable after a full charge cycle has taken place)
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a memory leak caused by opening the Workshop viewer. (To select custom backgrounds, keyboards, etc.)
- Fixed a crash when toggling on windows. (Due to a Windows service crashing and OVRT not handling this properly)
- Fixed a saving issue where overlay size could become 'NaN', resulting in errors when reloading. Default size will now be used if overlay size can't be retrieved.
- Fixed a 'Window not found' issue with fallback desktop captures after switching profile or on app startup.
- Fixed 'Window not found' overlay appearing at incorrect resolution in some instances.
- When a fallback desktop capture isn't found, it will now show 'Desktop name' instead of 'Window name' on the 'Window not found' display.
(Fallback desktop capture is used when trying to capture a monitor that isn't on the same GPU as the VR headset)
I remember saying something about "I won't be doing any changes for a while as I'm moving house!", but alas, here we are. I do get the keys in 3 days though! :)
Changed files in this update