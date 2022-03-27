 Skip to content

Koncolos: Prologue update for 27 March 2022

New Narrative Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8447252 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've decided to make an effective improvement to the game's story, and we've been working on it for a while. Koncolos: Prologue texts were rewritten from the ground to strengthen the narrative. The story texts consist of more than 5000 words and 1/3 of them have been renewed. Aras' inner voices has been altered to support the story structure and it is more suitable for the finale of the main version of the game. Also we updated the inter-character dialogues to offer distinctive supporting characters.

