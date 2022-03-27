 Skip to content

Hexane update for 27 March 2022

V0.0.99.6 (General Improvements)

Firehart's amazing Valley map is now publicly accessible!
There are totems hidden all around the map, try to find them all for an achievement!

Changelog

Steam Integration
  • Kill Achievement for GalaxyHighMarshal
  • Fix 1 kill achievement not unlocking
  • Fix double achievement unlocks
Valley Map
  • Add map to public
  • Add materials
  • Fix misc
Ragdolls / Hysteria
  • Loosen ragdolls
  • Fix grenade ragdolls
  • Limit IK Reach
  • Improve stumbling (devs only)
  • Remove stumbling from public
Liquid Trails
  • Splitting trails
  • Play with blood preset
Misc
  • Double jump toggle
  • Hide UI toggle
  • Move watermark

Hysteria Stumbling

Stumbling has been removed from the public branch for now as we continue to work on it until we get it into a state we are happy with <3

Next Update

The next update for hexane will be the "Stealth/AI Update"! This may take a while to get finished, so there will be a gap of a couple of weeks before this great update will come out!

Have fun in Hexane, and have a good day/night :D

Changed files in this update

