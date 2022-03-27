V0.0.99.6 (General Improvements)

Firehart's amazing Valley map is now publicly accessible!
There are totems hidden all around the map, try to find them all for an achievement!
Changelog
Steam Integration
- Kill Achievement for GalaxyHighMarshal
- Fix 1 kill achievement not unlocking
- Fix double achievement unlocks
Valley Map
- Add map to public
- Add materials
- Fix misc
Ragdolls / Hysteria
- Loosen ragdolls
- Fix grenade ragdolls
- Limit IK Reach
- Improve stumbling (devs only)
- Remove stumbling from public
Liquid Trails
- Splitting trails
- Play with blood preset
Misc
- Double jump toggle
- Hide UI toggle
- Move watermark
Hysteria Stumbling
Stumbling has been removed from the public branch for now as we continue to work on it until we get it into a state we are happy with <3
Next Update
The next update for hexane will be the "Stealth/AI Update"! This may take a while to get finished, so there will be a gap of a couple of weeks before this great update will come out!
Have fun in Hexane, and have a good day/night :D
