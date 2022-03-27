V0.0.99.6 (General Improvements)

Firehart's amazing Valley map is now publicly accessible!

There are totems hidden all around the map, try to find them all for an achievement!

Changelog

Steam Integration

Kill Achievement for GalaxyHighMarshal

Fix 1 kill achievement not unlocking

Fix double achievement unlocks

Valley Map

Add map to public

Add materials

Fix misc

Ragdolls / Hysteria

Loosen ragdolls

Fix grenade ragdolls

Limit IK Reach

Improve stumbling (devs only)

Remove stumbling from public

Liquid Trails

Splitting trails

Play with blood preset

Misc

Double jump toggle

Hide UI toggle

Move watermark

Hysteria Stumbling

Stumbling has been removed from the public branch for now as we continue to work on it until we get it into a state we are happy with <3

The next update for hexane will be the "Stealth/AI Update"! This may take a while to get finished, so there will be a gap of a couple of weeks before this great update will come out!

Have fun in Hexane, and have a good day/night :D