Cyberless III: Online (Pack 27.03.2022.0) has been released!

• As we say, we're continue to improve our game as a team. We share with you the latest changes, we have made on our game and look forward to your comments and suggestions about the changes.
• Follow and contact us on Discord for the latest game updates and announcements.
Latest Changes:
- Now the system divides the players equally into teams when you enter the game.
- Added new firing system (Preliminary for a planned game mode).
- Fixed an issue where "TOO_MUCH_AGGRESSIVE_BEHAVIOR" was not displayed when banned from server due to aggressive behavior.
- The problem that no message appears on the screen when trying to log in to the server that has been banned due to aggressive behavior has been resolved.
- Added Crosshair settings.
- Fixed bugs in resolution settings (not the same for Vulkan).
- Added Controls settings.
- Added weapon switching with scroll.
