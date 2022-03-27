 Skip to content

Cyberless III: Online update for 27 March 2022

Cyberless III: Online (Pack 27.03.2022.0) has been released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8447067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• As we say, we're continue to improve our game as a team. We share with you the latest changes, we have made on our game and look forward to your comments and suggestions about the changes.

• Follow and contact us on Discord for the latest game updates and announcements.

Latest Changes:

  • Now the system divides the players equally into teams when you enter the game.
  • Added new firing system (Preliminary for a planned game mode).
  • Fixed an issue where "TOO_MUCH_AGGRESSIVE_BEHAVIOR" was not displayed when banned from server due to aggressive behavior.
  • The problem that no message appears on the screen when trying to log in to the server that has been banned due to aggressive behavior has been resolved.
  • Added Crosshair settings.
  • Fixed bugs in resolution settings (not the same for Vulkan).
  • Added Controls settings.
  • Added weapon switching with scroll.

Changed files in this update

Cyberless III: Online Windows Depot 1175541
  • Loading history…
Cyberless III: Online Linux Depot 1175542
  • Loading history…
