Forsake update for 27 March 2022

V0.1.9 - Major debug and other improvements

27 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First update after the launch of the early access !

Major fixes

  • Fix region locked / joining friends issue, regions can be chosen in a drop-down list
  • Error message when you can't join / can't host
  • Disable temporarily interaction with one the hide table (sometimes you left in the wall)
  • Fix skin initialization when not changed (which lead to multiple bugs, like not be seen in game)
  • Fix quit level trigger when someone dying in there
  • Try to fix camera when only move on X axis
  • Fix that you could kill yourself with weapons, and fix damage amount
  • Fix that you could take multiple time the same loot because of lag

Other improvements

  • Lantern and Knife equiped by default, and add a tutorial text for equipment panel
  • Fix crouch height in vents
  • Disable ammo dropping
  • Can move the cam with the controller when you are dying
  • Opened/unlocked temporarily the hatch underground, to avoid blocking situation
  • Fix some hitboxes
  • Add hint text on notebooks
  • Early access text and discord button on main menu
  • One of the ojective more detailed
  • Little tweak UI in game
  • Fix video enemy can't replay after first death

