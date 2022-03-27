V0.1.9 - Major debug and other improvements

First update after the launch of the early access !
Major fixes
- Fix region locked / joining friends issue, regions can be chosen in a drop-down list
- Error message when you can't join / can't host
- Disable temporarily interaction with one the hide table (sometimes you left in the wall)
- Fix skin initialization when not changed (which lead to multiple bugs, like not be seen in game)
- Fix quit level trigger when someone dying in there
- Try to fix camera when only move on X axis
- Fix that you could kill yourself with weapons, and fix damage amount
- Fix that you could take multiple time the same loot because of lag
Other improvements
- Lantern and Knife equiped by default, and add a tutorial text for equipment panel
- Fix crouch height in vents
- Disable ammo dropping
- Can move the cam with the controller when you are dying
- Opened/unlocked temporarily the hatch underground, to avoid blocking situation
- Fix some hitboxes
- Add hint text on notebooks
- Early access text and discord button on main menu
- One of the ojective more detailed
- Little tweak UI in game
- Fix video enemy can't replay after first death
