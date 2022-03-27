Patch 1.0.6.0

Full list of changes:
- Added many new achievements! I have removed 8 old staged achievemets, and added 88 new achievemets, so now the game have 100 achievements, and every main and bonus level have achievement for level start and finish (the new achievements using new variables, so if you have compleated all levels before this update, achievement synchronization dont gives to you new 88 achievements). New achievements include the Latin alphabet (along with small letters), numbers and different signs;
- Fixed bug because of which pressing space or enter to skip or continue something did nothing. Actually it was not bug, Unreal Engine 4 by default focuses on last pressed button, and space or enter activating this button again;
- Render hardware changed back to DX11, default hardware render dont give better results.
This patch was planned to March 7, 2022, but released at March 27, 2022, I have planned to just reduce resolution of default fonts, to create achievements images, but I was really not happy with result, so then I created 3 low poly 3D fonts, rendered more then 100 images, started to add new achievements, but faced current 100 achievements limit for the game ...
Have a good game :)
KAT_Editor
