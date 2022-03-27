 Skip to content

Quasimorphosis update for 27 March 2022

Small patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY AND BALANCE

  • The elevator and the platform in front of it are now invulnerable.
  • Floor tiles in narrow passages will now be less likely to be completely destroyed.
  • Now information from the map scanner about items and exit is saved until the end of the level.
  • The current level of infection will be shown in the lower left panel of the screen.
  • Now amputation / throwing and reloading using a completely broken weapon is not available.
  • Minor balance changes.

UX

  • Added Shadows option to settings. It is recommended to turn them off if there is a need to increase FPS. The option is only available from the main menu.

FIXES

  • Fixed a bug in the generation of wide passages on the third level due to which it became impassable.
  • Fixed Vibroblade's durability bar not updating during a series of attacks.
  • Fixed a bug in dismantling a stack of items into a single output item.
  • Fixed a visual bug when the monster was shaking too much when taking damage.
  • Various localization fixes.

