Alchemistry update for 27 March 2022

200 elements, and some improvements !

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi !

I caught covid inbetween updates so it was a bit delayed, but here we are with a new update :)

Additions:

  • Added 41 new elements
  • #1267 - Steam rich presence

Improvements:

  • Updated Oxygen icon
  • #1410 - Button on top-right to quit items list
  • Improved game code architecture to help myself working on the game
  • More automated tests to prevent bugs

Fixes:

  • Fix leaderboard submission

You can see next updates content at https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/alchemistry/roadmap

PS: I work on this game in my free time, so my answers might be a bit delayed, but I try to read and answer every post/comment :)

