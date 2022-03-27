200 elements, and some improvements !

Hi !
I caught covid inbetween updates so it was a bit delayed, but here we are with a new update :)
Additions:
- Added 41 new elements
- #1267 - Steam rich presence
Improvements:
- Updated Oxygen icon
- #1410 - Button on top-right to quit items list
- Improved game code architecture to help myself working on the game
- More automated tests to prevent bugs
Fixes:
- Fix leaderboard submission
You can see next updates content at https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/alchemistry/roadmap
PS: I work on this game in my free time, so my answers might be a bit delayed, but I try to read and answer every post/comment :)
Changed files in this update