[Neolithic]To the End update for 27 March 2022

Update, Version 20220327

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
#########Content##############
Added a new playable male character variation: a man in a biohazard suit.
Added a security guard and doors for each building in the Quarantined Neighborhood.
#########DEBUG###############
Fixed a few grammar issues in the English localization.
Fixed a crash in the combat testing tool. (It's likely only happens to mod developers.)
简体中文
#########Content##############
加入了一种新的可用男性角色造型：生化防护服中的男子。
在被隔离的小区加入了一个保安，并且对每间房子装上了门。
#########DEBUG###############
修复了英语本地化文本中几处语法错误。
修复了战斗测试工具的一处崩溃。（一般只有MOD开发者可能遇到。）

