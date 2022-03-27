 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

DIKDIK Video Kit 2022 update for 27 March 2022

5.1.5.0 Added support adjust brightness, contrast, hue, saturation in batch, etc

Share · View all patches · Build 8446738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

5.1.5.0 Added support adjust brightness, contrast, hue, saturation in batch
5.1.5.0 Added support adjust audio volume in batch
5.1.5.0 Added support crop and rotate in batch
5..1.5.0 Fixed watermark timeline bug
5.1.1.0 Added ruler
5.1.1.0 Fixed screen recording bug

Changed files in this update

DIKDIK Video Kit 2022 Content Depot 1856001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.