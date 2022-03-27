5.1.5.0 Added support adjust brightness, contrast, hue, saturation in batch
5.1.5.0 Added support adjust audio volume in batch
5.1.5.0 Added support crop and rotate in batch
5..1.5.0 Fixed watermark timeline bug
5.1.1.0 Added ruler
5.1.1.0 Fixed screen recording bug
DIKDIK Video Kit 2022 update for 27 March 2022
5.1.5.0 Added support adjust brightness, contrast, hue, saturation in batch, etc
Patchnotes via Steam Community
5.1.5.0 Added support adjust brightness, contrast, hue, saturation in batch
Changed files in this update