Krek Da Frog update for 27 March 2022

Hotfix - broken eating system fixed

Hi all,

after midnight release I realized that there is Blocker bug, eating of butterflies wasn't possible.
Now its fixed you can continue to hunt butterflies.

With huge apologize,
Bl0ckDave

