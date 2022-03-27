Hotfix - broken eating system fixed

Hi all,
after midnight release I realized that there is Blocker bug, eating of butterflies wasn't possible.
Now its fixed you can continue to hunt butterflies.
With huge apologize,
Bl0ckDave
