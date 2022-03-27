Patch 1.0.5

- [BIG] Fixed black screen on start / game not starting issue! (Thank you Ion Ozerov for the help with testing and providing detailed information to track down the issue)
- Fixes to plasters
- Fixed overlapping buildings
- Fixed not able to throw out items in custom games
- Fixed animal materials (so that some animals do not look wet when taken in)
- Corrected frame colors/descriptions discrepancies
- Corrected animal shader to resolve issues with flickering material under certain view angles
- Corrected syringes (again)
- Corrections in translations: fixed names for puddling pool, trash bin, misspelled words, etc.
- Corrected animal tooltips for paddling pools
- Cat's can no longer be placed in paddling pools
- Updated animal taken away panel animation (which is also used in game over screen) so that those windows shouldn't be visible in non-standard resolutions
- More visible animal names on photos
- Fixed Logs button in Settings
- Changed suppository image in help popup and encyclopedia
