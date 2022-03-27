 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 27 March 2022

Patch 1.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

- [BIG] Fixed black screen on start / game not starting issue! (Thank you Ion Ozerov for the help with testing and providing detailed information to track down the issue)

  • Fixes to plasters
  • Fixed overlapping buildings
  • Fixed not able to throw out items in custom games
  • Fixed animal materials (so that some animals do not look wet when taken in)
  • Corrected frame colors/descriptions discrepancies
  • Corrected animal shader to resolve issues with flickering material under certain view angles
  • Corrected syringes (again)
  • Corrections in translations: fixed names for puddling pool, trash bin, misspelled words, etc.
  • Corrected animal tooltips for paddling pools
  • Cat's can no longer be placed in paddling pools
  • Updated animal taken away panel animation (which is also used in game over screen) so that those windows shouldn't be visible in non-standard resolutions
  • More visible animal names on photos
  • Fixed Logs button in Settings
  • Changed suppository image in help popup and encyclopedia

