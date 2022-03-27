 Skip to content

Bodies of Water (VR) update for 27 March 2022

3/27/2022 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8446422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted the mask fog settings slightly.

Adjusted the Pool Side Diver training section slightly.

Forced the BCD to affect the players movement more when underwater and positively buoyant.

Adjusted the Emergency Ascent system slightly also.

