Patch 0.3.2.7

This patch focuses on a melee knockback rework as well as improved drop algorithms for destructible objects.
Improvements
- Enemy knockback has been completely reworked. Enemies now always get knocked away from your current player position. The knockback strength has been increased for all enemy types. This should make playing melee weapons much more viable.
- Improved drop algorithms for destructible world objects to make hearts and weapon drops more consistent.
- Improved game over visual effects.
Balancing
- Increased enemy heart drop rates
- Increased heart drop rates from all destructible world objects
- Decreased maximum trap scaling for endgame levels
We wish you a lot of fun trying out these improvements.
