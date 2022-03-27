 Skip to content

Soulash update for 27 March 2022

Update v1.0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings fellow gods,

A couple of QoL improvements, buff to Bear Trap & Flame Pillar, and a bunch of fixes in today's patch.

Added
  • Added Dialogues tab in the message log to filter out other messages than dialogues.
  • Added Cheat Console key to Keymap in Options, requires a printable character.
  • Added ability bar second tab, togglable with left ctrl key (available in Keymap settings).
Changed
  • Bear Trap base damage reduced to 20 - 25 from 30 - 35, and added scaling of half of the caster dexterity.
  • Flame Pillar base damage reduced to 5 - 10 from 20 - 25, and added scaling of half of the caster intelligence.
  • In Equipment -> Combat tooltips, added information about the unarmed attack when applicable.
Fixed
  • Fixed an issue that prevented walking over a bridge when there was a Blood Pool on it.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the crafting list to not refresh when learning a new recipe.
  • Pond of Blood now correctly contains blood instead of water and can be frozen.
  • Fixed Gigantic Dwarf achievement.
  • Fixed successful corruption message to indicate who gets corrupted by whom correctly.
  • Fixed Arrow Shrapnels ability targeting and damage.
  • Same abilities coming from different sources now share a cooldown. Unequipping an item no longer resets the cooldown of ability that it provides.
  • Fixed exp gain message and death animation when an enemy dies by a static entity like Bear Trap or Flame Pillar and when it kills itself.
  • Improvements in AI processing in enemy heavy areas.
  • Blocked extra unarmed attacks when wielding a two-handed weapon.

