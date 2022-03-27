 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 27 March 2022

0.480.5 - Devil in Details

Build 8446134

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Distance markers on LIDAR were not up-to scale.
  • Made distance markers on LIDAR easier to read.
  • Added interface with Mining Companions to the User Manual of the Guiding Drone upgrade.
  • One of the branches in conversation you could have with the Phage station didn’t grant you the achievement you were supposed to get for it.

