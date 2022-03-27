 Skip to content

Paladin's Oath update for 27 March 2022

[v1.3.1] New enemy Type, new Map Type, more game options and challenges

[v1.3.1]

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Features & Improvements
  • Added support for "Elusive" enemies, their Armor goes to 50% if they are blocked in battle.
  • Campfire> Ability to disband Followers
  • Campfire> Display hand size
  • Map/Exploration> Show outline of unexplored sections
  • Scenario> New Map Shape 'Corridor Tight'
  • Scenario> Ability to change the Day/Night of each round type by clicking on it
  • Scenario> New Achievements for all-day and all-night scenario completion (Holy War, Epic Conquest, Last Bastion)
  • Scenario> Show conquered citadels level at end screen (win/lose)
  • Home> Added Codex to Game Options
  • Home> Game option to keep saves when crusade ends instead of delete
  • Home> Game option to spread the cards more comfortably instead of tight
  • Pause> Reorganized the menu
  • Better readability of icons for Arcane Language & Arcane Mastery
  • Cards/Blessings/Followers panel now show next/previous items while paging (to remind players they are there)
  • Default Card Effects (MOV/LEAD/ATK/BLK) tooltip is now computed dynamically (will account for active conversion effects)
Gameplay Fixes
  • Fixed Round ending one turn early in some cases (resting/recovery)
  • Fixed Scenario ending one turn early in some cases (resting/recovery)
  • Fixed Cards still capturing clicks when on Blessing/Followers panels
  • Fixed notification showing on crusade failed screen
  • Citadel> moved enemies hidden by HUD
  • Map> map loading faster
Content Fixes
  • Removed conversion effects battle constraints so they can be played during Exploration
  • Arcane Well> nerfed to Once a Round instead of Once a turn
  • Arcane Language> Allow usage in Exploration for Attack/Block conversions
  • Arcane Mastery> Allow usage in Exploration for Attack/Block conversions
  • Imbued Strength> Should increase default card attack to 3 instead of 2
  • Imbued Strength> Should not activate the card, can be played to buff an already activated card
  • Imbued Strength> Now able to work on spells and artifacts
  • Forced March> Should give +1 not +2 to every card move
  • Forced March> Move conversion should only apply to other cards not itself (rewrote the text)
  • Corruptor> Attack conversion should only apply to other followers not itself
  • Decaying Smite> Removed before battle constraint
  • Boreal Brute> Clarified text that it should apply to all attacks for one enemy

From v1.3.0 -> v1.3.1:

  • Fixed Round ending one turn early in some cases (resting/recovery)
  • Show Hint on all rewards screens

