GunQuest update for 27 March 2022

Minor Update V 0.0.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor Bug fix update

Version 0.0.1.1

  • Changed the Caravan Ground to be unbreakable (Concept will be revisited at a later date)
  • Increased the size of the Caravan Arena to 960->1216
  • Decreased Mushroom run speed 10->8
  • Decreased the volume of the wood impact inside the starting house
  • Updated pause menu logic:

  • Press Escape to toggle the pause menu

  • Can no longer bring up pause menu when inventory or shop menu is open

  • Updated bookshelf text with new world lore (Paaseht related tales, with a Rei-Thun tale snuck in.)
  • Fixed the bug where you could spawn menus in the introduction and start screens.
  • Fixed the bug where menus spawn on top of each other.
  • Fixed the bug where the gun selection gui wouldn't update when switching weapons.
  • Re-enabled grass slowdown on the player
  • Added clarity to pause menu controls
  • Revamped pause system/Updated how to exit out of certain windows with an escape toggle
  • -Fixed pause menu bug in overworld (Softlocking situation)

