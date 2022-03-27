Minor Update V 0.0.1.1

**
Minor Bug fix update
**
_
Version 0.0.1.1
_
- Changed the Caravan Ground to be unbreakable (Concept will be revisited at a later date)
- Increased the size of the Caravan Arena to 960->1216
- Decreased Mushroom run speed 10->8
- Decreased the volume of the wood impact inside the starting house
- Updated pause menu logic:
-
Press Escape to toggle the pause menu
-
Can no longer bring up pause menu when inventory or shop menu is open
- Updated bookshelf text with new world lore (Paaseht related tales, with a Rei-Thun tale snuck in.)
- Fixed the bug where you could spawn menus in the introduction and start screens.
- Fixed the bug where menus spawn on top of each other.
- Fixed the bug where the gun selection gui wouldn't update when switching weapons.
- Re-enabled grass slowdown on the player
- Added clarity to pause menu controls
- Revamped pause system/Updated how to exit out of certain windows with an escape toggle
- -Fixed pause menu bug in overworld (Softlocking situation)
Changed files in this update