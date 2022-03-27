0.9.166 - 3/26/22 - Bomb.bat

- Added the Bomb.bat enemy type, for levels 35+. Explodes and drops bombs!
- More level design progress on the Quarkus area - please check out the tower!
- The stars will now change color when you go to certain areas, like the Volcano or Forest
- Enemies will now dodge out of Zones/lava/etc when getting low HP
- Added hologram shaders to many corporate logos in-world
- Tweaked ground shader to more appropriately color some areas as Wall vs Floor
- All black temporary building shaders now have a bit of shine to them (which matches star colors)
- Added the new Samurai Punk company logo to the holo icon options (https://samuraipunk.com/)
- After 10 seconds of not being on the ground, teleporting now causes you to drop more
- Glide Jumps now show when they're actively gliding on the item icon
- New/Favorite items are no longer treated separately in the item sorting algorithm
- Improved framerate by not rendering many decorations at long range
- Anima chats now replay per session instead of per difficulty (in case you miss one)
- Fixed some Arcade and Volcano booster pads from not quite getting you where they needed to
- Fixed the Speedrun notification message accidentally triggering when you failed a unique hack
