Update: 1.0.5: House 108 Crash

-Sometimes when players go inside of house 108 they would crash at what would seem like a random point in the game. We ourselves couldn't get it to crash on our end until we restarted our computers and started a new game.
Inside of Unreal Engine it wouldn't give us any error or warning. We were left confused these past couple days wondering why this crash happened to only some people and never consistently.
Our apologies to the players who suffered from this bug.
We've potentially fixed the issue and the game should no longer crash at that point.
More details if you're curious in the next point.
- So inside of that bedroom in house 108 a lot of the furniture was merged together into one 3D model.
When we merged them it created 8 element slots for all 8 textures. We didn't notice until later that the chair was missing textures and had a default engine texture on it, and we didn't think much of it when we first saw it. Turns out the chair didn't exist at all! It didn't have its own texture and there was actually suppose to be 9 element slots! We eventually noticed that whenever players look at the chair or in the direction of said chair their game would crash. When we tried it for ourselves the same thing happened. But here's the kicker...it's not consistent AT ALL! I have to restart my computer, delete all my save files, and run the game from the start in order to get the crash. What I think was happening was that the computer was trying to find that missing 9th element slot that should exist but didn't and sometimes that would cause the crash. Still not entirely sure on the specifics but hopefully its fixed now! - Noe
Changed files in this update