Update: 1.0.5: House 108 Crash

-Sometimes when players go inside of house 108 they would crash at what would seem like a random point in the game. We ourselves couldn't get it to crash on our end until we restarted our computers and started a new game.

Inside of Unreal Engine it wouldn't give us any error or warning. We were left confused these past couple days wondering why this crash happened to only some people and never consistently.

Our apologies to the players who suffered from this bug.

We've potentially fixed the issue and the game should no longer crash at that point.

More details if you're curious in the next point.