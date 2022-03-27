 Skip to content

44 Minutes in Nightmare update for 27 March 2022

2022.03.27 : Update Information

  • Once you have entered an escape room you have found, the icons for that escape room will now appear in the order in which you found them.
  • Changed so that if an enemy opens the wardrobe, the amount of damage received inside the wardrobe is halved.
  • Fixed a situation in which the message "You have maximum health" was superimposed on the bottom of the mini-map when it was displayed.
  • Fixed a situation where only the mini-map was in front of the black semi-transparent overlay when opening a memo.
  • Fixed a problem in which objects overlapped when a window and a wine cellar were generated in the middle of a staircase.
  • Changed the sound of opening the minimap to be a little louder.
  • Other minor adjustments.
  • After the update, the settings may revert to the default values, so please check to make sure.

