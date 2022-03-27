Update 4.34.320 - UI Updates & Misc. Minor Updates

- Graphics Driver (Windows): updated the graphics driver on Windows to use DirectX via ANGLE framework (wrapper for OpenGL ES 2.0). The performance appears to be the same (not slower). However, on the upside, most if not all graphics issues, especially crashes on Windows due to driver problems, should now be resolved.
- Steam Windows Binary 64bit ONLY: updated the requirement to run the game to 64bit (32bit Windows binary is gone). The reason for the change is that the new ANGLE drivers didn't properly work on 32bit. Based on the Steam hardware survey only 0.38% of players should be affected. If you can't run the game anymore, please use the official binaries provided on the website instead (there is still 32bit). Sorry for the inconvenience.
- Kicking from Game: in addition to AFK-players, the owner of a game (and moderators) can now kick any players from a game as long as the game hasn't started yet.
- AFK: deleted and disabled accounts are now also considered AFK for obvious reasons.
- Tag "1VS1": renamed to "DUEL" as it's not necessary a 1 vs. 1 but a game involving 2 players.
- Clan & Blocked Players: players that have been blocked by a clan are not able to send requests to join that clan anymore.
- UI: touch-scrolling of text now more ergonomic with a scroll factor of 1.75x.
- UI: wall posts now show a link to all the decorations available (for easy of use).
- UI: wall posts show the remaining characters also.
- UI: game wall not shown for password-protected game until a player has joined (with password).
- UI: offering or requesting gold from another faction will go in steps of +/-10 (instead of +/-1) to reduce the risk of carpal tunnel syndrome.
- Network I/O: reduced the number of data packets that are sent to improve networking (e.g. official event-polling reduced by a factor of 6x).
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Translation Guide: encouragement added to have players fix existing translated texts also.
- Map Download: download speeds increased.
- Game Guide: updated the "Code of Conduct" section with more details and a large list of examples of what behaviors are not tolerated.
- Game Guide: updated the section regarding nation-wide festivals for happiness and population growth.
- Game Guide: simplified text markup in addition to tags explained in manual.
- Rating Guide: explained how the clan ratings are calculated.
- Avatar Builder: now with 4-bit alpha for better compression.
- Word Censor: updated with additional words.
- Sponsoring Coins: to prevent abuse, sponsoring coins in only possible for accounts that show a purchase.
- Screenshots: all screenshots taking via camera button or ALT+F1 now follow the same naming.
- Translation Admin: better detection of bad translations (moderation option).
- Moderation: moderators are now required to have secure network I/O turned on when they login (for security).
- Moderation: access statistics such as IP addresses are now obfuscated for regular moderators (for privacy).
- Internal: auto-setup & event games are now setup via system account (not creator account), to prevent potential problems.
- Maintenance: misc. improvements in code for synthetic accessor methods.
- Maintenance: better tracking of translation errors for the misc. translation systems.
- Maintenance: latest Steamworks4J 1.9.0 integrated.
- Bugfix: map preview images wouldn't show if the version didn't exactly match what was in the database.
- Bugfix: user's name in chat could appear blank if the font didn't support the characters.
- Bugfix: event listing was showing an already active event in the upcoming section.
- Bugfix: zoom panel wasn't pixel-perfect for bad zoom factors.
- Bugfix: scroll bars still working when continuing dragging outside of scroll area.
- Bugfix: text cursor position would not properly work (left/right arrow key) due to unit conversion not being reciprocal.
- Bugfix Crashes: enabling notifications would crash.
- Bugfix Crashes: during login when account data wasn't fully loaded yet.
- Bugfix Crashes: improved synchronization for RenderPool.
