Avalom: Ancestral Heroes update for 27 March 2022

News and Improvement

27 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

News

Camera System;
Steam multiplayer system with friends or open;
New Missions;
Dozens of New Items;

Improvements

Support x360 Control;
Language Translation;
Minor bug fixes;

Changed files in this update

Avalom: Ancestral Heroes Beta Depot 1448231
  • Loading history…
